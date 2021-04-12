Thursday marked decade since tornadoes

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Brad Wright was having dinner with his son in Shoney’s 10 years ago Thursday, looking toward Pulaski, when he thought to himself that the sky looked funny that way.

“I could see it from a distance, but I didn’t realize what it was,” said Wright, who is now head of emergency management for Pulaski County. He worked for forestry back then and was part-time with emergency management.

Just as Wright was thinking how funny the sky looked, “my pager started going off.” At that point he hadn’t received any alerts from National Weather Service, but the county dispatcher was reporting a possible tornado on the ground in the town of Pulaski.

Wright knew it was time to head that way. He took his son to his home in the town of Dublin and made sure him, his wife and his daughter were safe. Then headed to Pulaski.

“All kinds of calls started coming in: a house collapsed here, lines down here, trees in the road here,” he said.

Wright recalled that the captain on duty at Pulaski Fire Department on the evening of April 8, 2011, walked out the back of the department and saw what was going on. “He went back and just kept manually staying on the siren. Usually when it’s just a fire it rotates three times, but he just stayed on it and kept it going like would be more common in the mid-west,” he said. “Then the calls started coming in for assistance.”

Of course, Wright was recalling the evening two tornadoes ripped through the western edge of town and through Draper. The incident created what Wright referred to as a rather brief period of chaos followed by years of recovery.

“I was in disbelief,” Wright said of learning the damage that had been left behind. He said he has done and seen a lot in his career in fire and emergency response, but that was his first tornado.

“Knowing I was responding as emergency management for the county, I was wondering how we were going to wrap our heads around this. We put all fire and EMS on call and started moving other ones into the area. Once [the tornado] went through and we started catching up on the calls, the chaos declined,” he said. “It was short lived, luckily; mainly because there were no fatalities or injuries, per se. I think that would have prolonged the chaos.”

Asked for his opinion of the biggest shortfall in being prepared for the tornadoes, Wright said “the recovery efforts — how to manage the amount of volunteers and donations that were received. Keeping it organized, tracked and making sure things were getting accomplished and people were assisted.”

He noted, “The response wasn’t that difficult, but each responding agency is generally used to working within its own area. Fire does fire, EMS does EMS, and police do police. They come together on occasions, but this incident was so large scale and going on for such a duration that it identified a weakness in making sure everyone was on the same page.”

Since then, more effort has been made on building those relationships.

As a matter of fact, Wright said building relationships across agencies and always being prepare were his biggest take-away from the tornadoes.

“I’ve always tried to be prepared, but you need to build relationships before the incident happens. Know your people, their capabilities and limitations, what resources you have available. Don’t wait for the event to happen. Be able to think outside the box.

“That’s what emergency management is: Having a big toolbox with a lot of different tools and knowing who has the resource if you don’t. You don’t have to be the person who knows it all, has it all and can fix it all, but you need to have a Rollodex to find someone who does,” he said.

While he was a part-time assistant to part-time Emergency Management Coordinator Josh Tolbert in 2011, Tolbert became a full-time coordinator shortly after the tornadoes hit. Wright recently moved into the coordinator position and Tolbert moved into managing general properties for the county.

Wright says the biggest improvement in the county to come about as a result of the tornadoes is the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The county created a makeshift EOC in the basement of the County Administration Building during the tornado recovery, but has since developed a permanent one in Maple Shade Plaza.

The EOC is large enough to accommodate a member of leadership for all agencies involved in an emergency and is equipped with TV screens, internet, multiple phone lines, printers, plotters, tables and anything else needed for managing an emergency.

When the facility isn’t used for an EOC, it doubles as a training facility and meeting site.

Jeff Worrell, who was mayor of Pulaski in 2011, said he was “stunned like everybody else” to learn the town had been hit by a tornado.

“I still can’t believe it,” he said last week. “On my side of the town I didn’t think it was anything other than a severe thunderstorm. It hailed a little bit and it was a bad storm, but after it was over I was going to drive downtown to see if any of the streets were flooded. I thought it might have been enough of a downpour to overwhelm the storm drains.”

However, when he started to drive downtown, he noticed “the sky got real weird. It turned a green-bronze color and that’s when I knew something was up. I started meeting all of these emergency response vehicles going in every direction.

“My wife was still working then, so I called her. That’s what men do when they get frightened, they call their wife,” he continued. “I said ‘something’s happened’ and she said, ‘what do you mean?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know.’

He noted his wife was where she could see a television. While he was on the phone with her it was broadcast that there had been a tornado in Pulaski.

“By the time I got to the town office it was just chaos. The images from that night will be with me always. Roads were blocked and there were pieces of buildings and houses in the streets. It was just chaos,” Worrell said.

He and Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche were trying to call around for needed assistance, but he said it was so dark and the roads were so badly blocked it was difficult to determine what was needed.

A long-time employee of Appalachian Power Co., Worrell said a message was sent out to all power company employees not to re-energize any lines in the area because “we just didn’t know how bad it was.”

Although there was chaos that night, Worrell said what impressed him most was the police commanders and the first responders because they were the ones who really had their act together that night, I guess because they had had training. They knew what to do for the door-to-door search.”

He recalled how each structure was spray-painted with symbols to show that the structure had been searched and what, if anything, was found.

Although it appeared everyone was on the same page at that time, Wright said police and fire personnel were using different markings they had learned independently that night. Since then, all agencies have been trained to use the same national symbols.

But the one thing that sticks with Worrell most to this day is the overwhelming support the town and county received after the tornadoes.

“People and money came in here from all over the country,” he said, noting he wasn’t aware how much support is available in such situations, particularly within the faith-based community.

“That’s a whole other world I didn’t know existed. They rolled in here and didn’t need to ask anyone what to do, they just hit the ground running and that was an amazing thing to see,” he said.

Both Worrell and Wright pointed out the faith-based community was the primary workforce for getting properties rebuilt. They rotated in and out of the area for several years.

Worrell also volunteered his time to wire some of the structures.

One area for which Worrell drew criticism following the tornado strikes, though, was a decision to close the affected areas to all but residents and those assisting with the recovery.

Roche said that was one of the best decisions that could have been made, based on his past experience with sightseers wanting to get a glimpse at the damage. He had never responded to tornado damage, but having worked in Roanoke during the 1985, he said that was the only way to make any progress.

“We didn’t cut off areas in Roanoke and the result was we couldn’t get teams in to do the work needed to be done. Our community has so many narrow streets it would have just blocked up everything. We stopped people from Carolina from going through,” during the Pulaski tornado, he said.

“To the folks working up there, that was the smartest thing we did,” Worrell said. “Unless you were a first responder or lived there they didn’t let you in. If we hadn’t done that we couldn’t have gotten anything done for all of the sightseers and bystanders. I had been on some disasters where that was the case, but I took some flack for that,” said Worrell.

He noted some people did want to go into the area to help, but there were procedures in place for those who wanted to be of assistance to enter the sight. Those procedures were put into place fairly quick, he said.

Due to the amount of debris throughout the tornado zone, Worrell said another action taken that “worked really well” was turning the large parking lot behind the former Renfro building into a drop site for the debris.

So how do Wright and Worrell respond when they hear there is a possibility of tornadoes in this area now?

“I respond differently than I used to,” said Worrell, who like many native Pulaski Countians grew up being told tornadoes don’t touch down in the mountains. “I know what tornadoes are capable of and that they can come without warning.”

He said he went back after the storm to check the weather forecast and found the chance for storms that day was only about 10 percent.

Worrell pointed out a tornado struck nearby Glade Spring about three weeks after Pulaski and Draper were hit. There were fatalities in that case.

There was also a devastating tornado that killed over 160 people in Joplin, Mo., in May 2011. “After seeing what happened here, I couldn’t get my mind around that,” Worrell said.

“I definitely pay more attention now than before,” he added.

As bad as the damage was in Pulaski, Worrell questions what would have happened if the tornado was a quarter mile east of it’s track. “It would have come right through downtown. I don’t know what we would have done because it would have just wiped out the whole downtown.”

Wright said he tends to pay a little more attention to tornado advisories than he would have in the past. However, he said he has to walk a thin line between “crying wolf” and keeping the public informed.

“I worry about not overreacting. I don’t want to cry wolf too many times,” he said. When he starts making notifications to first responders that there is a potential for severe weather they start making arrangements that can be costly.

“If anything, reacting is one thing, but preparing is hard,” he said. “It’s hard to balance between getting the word out, but not crying wolf.”

Written by: Editor on April 12, 2021.

Comments

comments