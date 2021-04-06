Three hurt in school bus collision in Smyth

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

SMYTH COUNTY — Three people, including an elementary school student, were injured Tuesday morning in a collision involving a Smyth County school bus.

The bus, with 17 elementary school students on board, had stopped to pick up a student when a Honda Civic struck it in the rear, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch.

One student and the drivers of the Honda and school bus were transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is continuing into the 7:45 a.m. crash in the 2000 block of Lee Highway. Crouch said charges are pending.

