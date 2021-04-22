Three charged in on-going drug probe

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHE COUNTY — Three Wytheville residents are in custody after police allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle during a traffic stop on I-81 Wednesday.

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Major Anthony Cline said Regina Ashley Blankenship, 36, Aaron Walker Sharp Jr., 23, and Adam Franklin Ashby, 48, were arrested just before midnight Tuesday during a traffic stop on I-77 at mile marker 42. Police seized 175 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and baggies, he added.

Each suspect is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, transporting an ounce or more of a Schedule I/II narcotic into Virginia with intent to distribute and conspiracy to transport an ounce or more of a Schedule I/II narcotic into Virginia with intent to distribute.

Cline said all three suspects are being held without bond.

