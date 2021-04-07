Third woman charged in robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin woman has been arrested in connection with a residential robbery that is alleged to have occurred in Fairlawn two days before Christmas.

New River Valley Regional Jail records show Vanessa Jane Branscome, 21, was arrested Sunday on charges of assault, burglary, vandalism and two counts of felony residential robbery. She is being held without bond pending an Aug. 9 preliminary hearing in Pulaski County General District Court.

Two other women already are charged in the Dec. 23 incident said to have occurred at apartments on Schooler Hill Drive in Fairlawn. Breana Nicole Thompson, 26, of Radford, and Ariela Dawn Alderman, 21, of Christiansburg were arrested in December on the same charges as Branscome.

Details on the incident are not available, as Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has declined to comment on the case, citing an ongoing investigation.

Written by: Editor on April 7, 2021.

