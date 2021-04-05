Thinking outside the box: Beachside Formal is a go!

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in our lives. While many people have been able to simply move on and continue their lives despite the restrictions, students have been especially hard hit.

Memories of activities that “should have been” never formed when those events were canceled. Sports seasons have been either cut short or canceled all together. Proms, homecomings and countless other activities have been either postponed or canceled outright as administrators work hard to simply keep the students in school.

During all of this, creative minds in Pulaski County have worked hard to find ways to overcome these potential missed opportunities. Now, at least one event will be taking place thanks to the creative thinking of some of those creative minds.

Pulaski County High School will not have a prom again this school year. What they will have, however, is a Beachside Formal for the junior and senior classes. That event will be held outside at Claytor Lake State Park closer to the end of the school year.

