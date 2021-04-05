‘Technolosizing’ with our Neighbor, Jim Bell

By WILLIAM PAINE

At the March meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, James G. (Jim) Bell was presented tokens of appreciation by the county administration and members of the board. This honorific display was given in recognition of his impending retirement, which comes after having worked for the county for more than a quarter century.

Upon receiving a framed certificate of appreciation and a wooden plaque made in the shape of Pulaski County, his photo was taken as he stood alongside the county’s V.I.Ps Bell then made some parting comments.

“It’s been a pleasure working here,” he stated. “I used to work in manufacturing and the stress levels of manufacturing are very high. You’re between the credit department, the sales department and manufacturing and you’re in the middle all the time and I’m amazed somebody didn’t kill someone.”

These remarks prompted some chuckles from around the room, as most present worked for the county in some capacity and knew Bell.

“I made it without killing somebody. I don’t leave till Wednesday, but I do plan to not kill somebody before I leave. Now nothing bothers me,” Bell continued.

The room erupted in applause after Bell’s good humored farewell to his county compatriots.

By the time this paper goes to press, Bell will have worked his last day in Pulaski County’s Information Technology (IT) department and enter the realm of the retiree.

Bell was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and then moved with his family to Alabama, where his father worked for General Electric as a subcontractor for NASA.

“Dad was actually working on the Space Shuttle in 1970 and when they cut back the space program, he could either move to Houston or get laid off and he chose to come back to Dublin and farm,” Bell recounted.

This wasn’t the first time a member of the Bell family had moved to the area. The Bell family first moved to Pulaski County from Staunton in the 1850s.

The 1970 era Bells moved from Alabama to what was referred to as the “Miller” farmhouse on Black Hollow Road in Dublin.

Jim Bell attended eighth and ninth grades at Dublin High School. When his parents divorced, he went with his mother back to Baltimore and attended high school there. The next year, he came back to Virginia and attended the recently completed Pulaski County High School before returning to Baltimore the following year, where he graduated from still another high school in 1977.

After that, Bell moved to Blacksburg, where he attended Virginia Tech and graduated with a degree in Business Finance.

“I finally graduated by the hair of my teeth,” Bell admitted. “I was young and youth is wasted on the young.”

After graduating, he moved to Pulaski in 1987 and bought a house on 2nd Street, where he spent the next 11 years.

His first real job was at the Radford Arsenal, where he worked as a Quality Control Inspector.

“I walked around with a clip board and a micrometer and made little check marks. Then I went to Rowe Furniture in Shawsville. It was my first programming job. While I was there I started taking classes at New River to get my programming degree,” said Bell.

He got his degree but then he was laid off sometime around 1990. No matter, the enterprising Bell found a job as a programmer at Marley Moldings in Atkins, Virginia.

“I was pretty good at it, so I kind of found my niche,” he said. “It was a place where I could work by myself and not be bothered. I worked at Pulaski Furniture and the atmosphere in our department was very toxic. They were kind of slowly going downhill and they knew it, too. Everybody was moving their productions overseas.”

While working as a programmer in these factory settings, Bell had to make sure that the items needed for production were available.

“You have this many sofas to make with these items lined up and the report tells you which items to have available,” Bell recounted of his Pulaski Furniture experience. “The workers have those ready when the couch comes down the line. So, if you’re using 25 nails every hour, it knows that your inventory’s got to get re-upped to keep up with that.”

In 1994 Bell was hired by Pulaski County, not as an IT guy but rather as a Data Processor.

“Somewhere along the line they changed my job title from DP Programmer to IT Programmer,” said Bell with his characteristic grin. “When I first came here, all of our systems were in house. This was basically your accounting system, budgeting, payrolls and later we added our utility billing too.”

The county’s first Data Processing Department was located in the upper offices of Pulaski County’s Central Gym.

“It was me, a computer operator, and an office manager,” said Bell. “That was IT then. Personal Computers came and slowly the networks evolved. Our first networks were just sort of cobbled together by our Assistant County Administrator, Pete Huber. He and the maintenance team would run cables and they’d be able to share a printer or some files and that was networking. It was sort of like if one PC wasn’t up, the network wouldn’t work; like Christmas tree lights.”

Later on, the county’s IT department moved to the third floor of Pulaski’s Old Stone Courthouse. When the IT Department moved to its present location in the Maple Shade Plaza, it was decided to turn the third floor of the courthouse into a museum. Bell is among the members of the Pulaski County Courthouse Committee that is in charge of organizing this effort.

Before the turn of the last millennia, Bell moved to a house he bought in Dublin, where he still lives.

“I remember I stayed in town on New Year’s Eve 2000 because I wasn’t sure what was going to goof up because of the Y2K thing,” Bell recounted. “We had more trouble with the stuff we did trying to prevent trouble, than we did from anything happening because of Y2K.”

In 2003, the county upgraded their network system to include a 3rd Party system, which provided more safeguards than an in-house network design.

“I was one of the people that really wanted them to go with the third party because I was worried that payroll might not get out,” he said. “If something went wrong, it was hard to put back together. I thought that if I wasn’t there, no one would be able to do it and it would be a disaster.”

These days the county’s computer network does more than ever before.

“The number of people using the technology has increased dramatically,” Bell explained. “ It used to be the accounting department, the treasurer’s office and the utilities and that was it. It was just those clerks and now there’s very few people who don’t use IT. The whole law enforcement area has become incredibly technolosized.”

Bell grinned at the thought.

“That’s my new word … technolosized. You look at a sheriff’s car now and there’s this huge console in the middle. They’ve got this radio and a laptop and all this stuff, and it’s all integrated into how they do their job. Now they’ve got the GPS system. We’re seeing Dick Tracy kind of technology in real time.”

Bell and his compatriots in the county’s IT department are currently switching over to a new computer software system.

“It’s extremely complicated,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ve got the worst of it out of the way. This will have a much more powerful online presence than before, so people can pay their bills online.”

As one might imagine, computer programming can be mentally challenging.

“I really get to use my brain a lot because you really have to think, and that’s what I like best about it,” said Bell. “You can do things and see how it affects so many people in a good way. If we make an improvement in payroll, we’re talking about maybe 1,500 people we’re affecting.”

Of his time working for the county, Bell had this to say.

“It’s been a really nice place to work. Some places in the county are very, very hectic but my job has been a lot more relaxed and that’s kind of what I was looking for, something a little bit more mellow. I think I made the right choice. I probably would have made a heck of a lot more money in the private sector but could I have done it and not become a nervous wreck? I’m not so sure!”

So what will the soon to be retired computer programmer do when there are no more computer puzzles to solve?

“I’m probably going to see my mom, near D.C., and there’s probably some other people I’m going to pop in on after retirement,” said Bell. “I enjoy camping and traveling. I have a 40-year-old RV. It’s really cool! I also like to work on old cars and my old house. I enjoy music, anything that’s not top 40. There are some songs that are like having a dentist drill in your tooth, but really, after retirement, I think all I really want to do is turn my alarm clock off!”

Written by: Editor on April 5, 2021.

