Task force releases Flood Mitigation Project Plan

ing for the entire year to try to see what we can do to help the town, but we didn’t want to sell it until we actually had something concrete.”

When asked how the plan allows the Town of Pulaski to avoid flooding events, Hanks answered, “The plan deals with how to mitigate flooding. There is a difference. Pulaski is in a flood zone. It’s always going to flood. We’re just trying to mitigate the problem. Unless you have a dam upstream and spend billions of dollars, it’s always going to be flooded at some point and we’re going to have high water.”

Much of the Town of Pulaski is in a flood plain, which is defined as an area of low-lying ground adjacent to a river that is subject to flooding. Most of downtown Pulaski is within this flood plain with businesses closer to the creeks naturally being more susceptible to more frequent and severe flooding.

The Flood Mitigation Project Plan identifies six large scale projects which will potentially mitigate the effects of flooding.

These suggestions are as follows:

April 26, 2021.

