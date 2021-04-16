Sylvia Alice O’Dell Lanier

Sylvia Alice O’Dell Lanier, age 91 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Born December 7, 1929 in Hiwassee she was the daughter of the late Irvin O’Dell & Pearl Duncan O’Dell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ashley Lanier; her grandparents that raised her, Geneva & Henry O’Dell (Ma and Pa); second mother, Annie O’Dell, & siblings, Randolph O’Dell, Eloise O’Dell, Gary Wayne O’Dell and brother-in-law, John Earl Hayes.

She was a member of the New River Primitive Baptist Church, Hiwassee

She is survived by her daughter Pam & Chris Coplan, Richmond; granddaughter Jennifer Coplan, Richmond; brothers Cletis & Pat O’Dell, Draper; Kenneth O’Dell, Raleigh, NC; sister Geraldine Hayes, Dublin; sister-in-law Nancy O’Dell, Hiwassee; brother-in-law, Randy O’Dell, Dublin; numerous nieces and nephews and loving and kind neighbors.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. – Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski Interment will follow at the O’Dell-Moore Cemetery, Hiwassee.

The family will receive friends between 5-7 p.m. Saturday evening at Bower Funeral Home.

To sign Sylvia’s online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on April 16, 2021.

Comments

comments