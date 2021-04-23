Son arrested in mother’s death

MELINDA WILLIAMS

Less than 48 hours after a woman was found dead inside her Fairlawn home, her 26-year-old son — wanted for questioning in her “suspicious” death — was arrested in Radford.

According to a press release from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Cory Steven Mangekian was arrested at the Food Lion store on Tyler Avenue in Radford around 12:30 p.m. Friday. A citizen tip led police to him.

Mangekian apparently returned to Radford after a brief trip to Georgia.

Thursday afternoon the department issued a request for the public to be on the lookout for Mangekian, whom they believed to be armed and dangerous. Police indicated Mangekian was a person of interest in the death of 60-year-old Sandra Lee Mangekian, but they did not release the relationship between the two.

The dead woman’s body was located inside her home at 6711 Oxford Ave. in Fairlawn about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police are describing her death as “suspicious.”

An investigation determined Sandra Mangekian’s vehicle, a firearm and ammunition were missing from her residence. The vehicle was later found at an unoccupied residence in Fairlawn from which a 2013 FX3 model Infinity SUV was stolen. That residence also had been burglarized, police said.

According to authorities, Cory Mangekian is a former resident of Florida and New Hampshire, and he most recently lived in Texas, where he listed himself as homeless.

Friday’s press release from the sheriff’s office indicates U.S. Marshal Service verified the stolen Infinity was in Georgia between the time of the crime and Mangekian’s return to Radford.

Mangekian is charged with three felony counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, breaking and entering and grand larceny. Authorities say additional charges are possible at a later date.

Sheriff Mike Worrell expressed gratitude to all agencies and citizens who made Mangekian’s capture possible.

“A special thanks to Radford City Police Department for their quick response when the suspect was located in their jurisdiction, the Virginia State Police Special Crimes Division, the United States Marshalls Service who verified that the stolen vehicle was in Georgia after the crime was committed, and to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division for the countless hours working on this case,” the sheriff said.

He added, “A special thanks goes to the citizens, both of Pulaski County and neighboring jurisdictions who contacted our office with information and ultimately located the suspect and stolen vehicle in Radford City after he returned to the area. The success of our agency is dependent on the relationship we have with our community, and today, that relationship speaks volumes as we work towards closure for a victim many of you never met. I want to thank each of you for your continued support for my office, but most importantly, for the support you show the men and women serving Pulaski County.”

