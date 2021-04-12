SNAP Emergency Allotments will continue for April

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) announced Monday that Virginia Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will continue to release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households for the month of April.

Emergency benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, April 16. The current plan also includes a continuation of these emergency benefits until Sept. 30, 2021.

The amount of money provided for each household by SNAP depends on the number of people in that household. Qualifying individuals with only one person will receive $234. A household of four individuals will receive $782. A full list of amounts per household is available online at dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.

Additionally, the VDSS received federal approval from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to ensure current SNAP households receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. Households that are not currently receiving an emergency allotment due to already meeting the maximum allowable will now receive an additional $95 per month. Households currently receiving an emergency allotment that is less that $95 will receive an additional allotment for the difference.

SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits are encouraged to contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information.

For additional information regarding SNAP, how to apply, and other assistance programs, visit dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.

