SCO Phillips receives retirement tokens

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors honored Senior Conservation officer Troy Phillips with tokens of appreciation after he announced his retirement after 25 years of service with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Supervisor Laura Walters presented Phillips with his tokens, saying, “The Kids Fish Day that you put together is one of the best in the state and we appreciate that as a county and we hope we can continue in the tradition that you started.”

Phillips is best known for spearheading both the Kids Fishing Day and Veterans Fishing Day annual events.

Kristy Holt, of the Virginia Veteran and Family Support group also presented a plaque to Phillips from the Virginia Department of Veteran’s Services and the Veterans Fishing Day committee.

“Your dedication support and really your interest in our service members, Veterans and families has been astounding,” said Holt, as she presented Phillips his plaque. “Your unwavering support and unrelenting guidance has helped lead to the success of the Pulaski County Virginia’s Annual Fishing day since 2012.”

Kids Fishing day started in 2010.

Phillips said that though he is retiring, he has no plans to leave the county and will likely still be involved in Kids Fishing Day and Veterans Fishing Day in some capacity.

Written by: Editor on April 28, 2021.

