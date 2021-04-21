Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Gather up your out-of-date and unused prescription medications because Saturday is national Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Dublin and Pulaski police departments, and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are establishing three booths across the county Saturday where citizens can surrender prescription medications they no longer need. All three booths are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will man a booth at Kroger in Fairlawn, Pulaski Police Department will be set up outside Food City in Pulaski, and Dublin Police Department will be at CVS in Dublin.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a program started by the Drug Enforcement Administration, is considered to be one of the best ways the public can help combat abuse of prescription medications. According to DEA, a national survey found most abused prescriptions are obtained from family members and friends — particularly from their home medicine cabinets.

The program also helps protect the environment by preventing people from flushing them down toilets, where they can contaminate waterways and kill wildlife.

Medications collected on take-back day are turned over to DEA, which incinerates them.

