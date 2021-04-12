Salem VA expands COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans, caregivers and spouses

SALEM — The Salem VA Health Care System is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden March 24.

The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue to prioritize Veterans enrolled in VA care.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, chief of pharmacy at the Salem VA. “We have already provided more than 17,000 doses of vaccine to veterans throughout Southwest Virginia, and the SAVE LIVES Act allows us to expand our efforts even further.”

Those eligible to receive the vaccine under the SAVES LIVES Act should go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process.

A Salem VAMC staff member will contact veterans to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine. To maintain continued health and safety during the pandemic, please do not visit a VA facility for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

Written by: Editor on April 12, 2021.

