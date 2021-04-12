Roche turning attention to fishing, grandkids

After 45 years in law enforcement and 20 years as Pulaski’s chief of police, Gary Roche says it’s time to turn his attention to fishing and his three grandchildren.

“I have some fishing line that needs to be wet and I have grandchildren I’d like to give some attention to,” he said of last week’s announcement he is retiring June 1. While the grandchildren are too small to enjoy fishing with him at this point, they do like outdoor activities. So Roche is looking forward to camping and “doing that kind of stuff” with them.

Roche has an apartment in Pulaski, but he will be relocating his residence to the home he and his wife own in the Roanoke Valley. He says the house could use some work, but he adds with a chuckle, “my wife probably wouldn’t like it if I retired and didn’t come home.”

He also hopes to do some traveling and he intends to keep in touch with the people he has met while working in Pulaski.

“It’s been a quick 20 years. I’ve met some wonderful people and we’ve had some horrific incidents to contend with,” he said. “I’ll miss the staff and friends I’ve developed here. It will be a great loss to me, but they will continue the high quality of service they’ve been providing for years.”

Asked to recall his biggest accomplishments as chief, he was quick to note, “All accomplishments were done with teamwork.

“Of course getting accredited was a big step,” he said. “Staff hiring and development because what we do we do through people, so we have to have — and do have — great people to accomplish what our community wants. We have to maintain that by providing the resources to attract and retain them.”

What’s the biggest change in law enforcement now and when he entered the career in 1976?

“Well, that was 45 years ago,” he responds. “A lot of the emphasis on policy development and standardization of procedures and liability issues,” he says. “There’s a lot that is illegal now that wasn’t illegal back then.

“To give you a little hint of the increased complexity, when I went to the academy it was six weeks long. Now it’s almost six months,” Roche noted. “

The increase in time to complete the academy is the result of new laws, and changes in liability, tactics, de-escalation of incidents and dealing with mental health within the community.

“For the longest time the General Assembly’s answer for mental health issues was let the police do it,” he says. “That’s how they got so ramped up in mental health. [Politicians] didn’t want to put up the resources to handle it another way. Law enforcement was already out there, so they just added another responsibility that could have been addressed in an entirely different manner.”

Asked whether recruitment and retention is hampered by today’s climate in which there is declining support for law enforcement by some members of the public, Roche said yes for recruitment, but no for retention at Pulaski Police Department.

He recalled that a state recently passed legislation under which a police officer can be held criminally liable if they use force to affect an arrest and that force is deemed to be too excessive.

“Guess what’s going to probably happen?” he asked.

“Officers won’t be making arrests or there won’t be enough officers,” he said.

“The political environment has made recruitment — which was hard to start with — even worse. It’s hard enough to find someone who wants to try to do it, but then you have to find someone qualified to do it,” he said. “It’s not uncommon to have half the people who take our basic written entry test fail it. That’s just the very first test of a long background investigation. When you have 12 people sign up to take a test, 10 show up and half fail, see what you’ve got left? And you haven’t even started the background yet.”

As for retention, Roche said he hasn’t seen a significant turnover in staff as the result of today’s climate regarding law enforcement. But he noted it is taking a toll on other departments.

During recent conversations with leaders in other jurisdictions, he says, “Roanoke County had about 20 openings, Roanoke City had about 30, and the regional jail had 50 or so. That’s a problem.

“We’ve been very fortunate in that of the small number of people tested, we were able to have enough qualified for the one to two openings we had. Last time, I had two acceptable candidates and those ladies are in the academy right now. So we just happened to end up with exactly what we needed,” he said.

Once they’re in the academy, he seldom loses recruits because “our background search has been so thorough,” he added.

Roche feels the most common misconception the public has about law enforcement officers is that they put people in prison.

“We don’t put anyone in prison. Whether police initiate an on-scene arrest or make an arrest by warrant, Capias or indictment, that’s just the start of it,” he said, noting the case passes through a magistrate, grand jury, commonwealth’s attorney, two courts, a judge or two, a probation officer and “then they might get some prison time. That’s when it happens. Police don’t put anybody in prison.”

Roche first began his law enforcement career in 1976 as a police officer with Harrisonburg Police Department. Two years later he went on to become a deputy with Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office, which later became Roanoke County Police Department.

From 1978 to 2001 Roche held virtually every position within Roanoke County Police Department, steadily making his way up the ranks. His last position was commanding officer of the Special Operations Division.

Roche joined town of Pulaski in 2001, when he was hired as chief of police.

“During his time here, he has elevated our police department to new heights and brought about a lasting commitment to the improvement of our community and the lives of our residents and visitors.

“Police Chief Roche will be greatly missed by all who have worked with him at the town of Pulaski. We wish him well in his retirement and salute him for an incredible career,” states a press release from the town.

Roche holds a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice and public safety from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master’s degree in administration of justice from Radford University.

During his over four decades of law enforcement service, he has amassed numerous accomplishments and accolades. His achievements include receiving a commendation from Roanoke’s chief of police for his performance at F.B.I. National Academy, a first-place award in the Virginia Law Enforcement Chief’s Challenge in 2001 and earning the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Past President’s Award.

Roche has consistently been involved in professional and volunteer activities. He has served as president or chairman of multiple Police Chief’s Associations, and participated in several community improvement organizations such as Pulaski Community Partners Coalition (PCPC) and the Governor’s Mental Health Working Group.

The chief also was instrumental in securing Pulaski Police Department’s continued accreditation with Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham will be tasked with hiring Roche’s replacement.

