Randolph Park controlled burn set for Wednesday

Pulaski County’s Wildfire Mitigation Crew will have a controlled burn in the woods at Randolph Park on Wednesday, April 7, starting at 4 p.m. The walking trials, disc golf holes in the wooded area, DHS Shelter and the Gazebo will be closed to the public starting at 3 p.m.

Written by: Editor on April 6, 2021.

