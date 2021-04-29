Pulaski woman hits the jackpot for $274,355 Virginia Lottery win

“It just feels unbelievable! I can’t believe it!”

That was Mari Hall’s reaction as she redeemed her winning ticket in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game. The Pulaski woman matched all five winning numbers in the April 21 drawing to win the $274,355 jackpot.

The winning numbers were 10-30-35-38-41. She used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on her ticket. She bought that ticket at Food City, located at 1400 Bob White Boulevard in Pulaski.

Ms. Hall, who is a caregiver, said she intends to use her winnings to pay bills and take care of her family.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. If nobody matches all five winning numbers, the jackpot increases for the next drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398. For more information on how to play Cash 5 with EZ Match, visit www.valottery.com/Cash5.

In addition, a player who spends an extra dollar for EZ Match receives five randomly generated numbers with a prize of up to $500 associated with each number. If those numbers match any of the numbers on the ticket for the drawing, the player wins that prize – even before the drawing is held.

Written by: Editor on April 29, 2021.

Comments

comments