Pulaski seeks input during plan update

Town of Pulaski has started the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan and hopes the public will provide comments and suggestions throughout the process.

To provide an avenue for feedback, New River Valley Regional Commission developed a website, www.engagenrv.org/town-of-pulaski, where citizens can track current progress on the plan, get information of upcoming meetings and events, review draft documents and make suggestions.

The Comprehensive Plan captures the town’s vision for the future. It guides growth, development, investments, and services that improve quality of life and increase opportunities for citizens and current/prospective business owners. As part of the update, the town will be evaluating current issues and practices, adapting to changing regulations, and working in collaboration with the regional commission to navigate the process.

The town urges its citizens to visit the above website, provide feedback and share the site with friends and family.

Questions may be directed to Brady Deal, town planning and economic develop director, at bdeal@pulaskitown.org or 994-8619.

Written by: Editor on April 12, 2021.

