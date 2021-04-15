Pulaski County Flea Market canceled again

By DAVID GRAVELY

A statement from Dublin Lions Club Thursday confirmed that the 2021 Pulaski County Flea Market, scheduled for June 5 and 6, has been canceled. The entire statement is listed below.

“The Dublin Lions would like to inform the community and other stakeholders that due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, they will cancel the Pulaski County Flea Market scheduled for June 5-6, 2021.”

“We regret the cancelation, as this event has a long and rich history for one weekend in both June and September since 1974. However, we plan to be back as usual for our September 18-19, 2021, event. All vendors that have registered will automatically be transferred to the September 18-19, 2021, event, no action is required.”

“If a vendor has any questions, please email event coordinator Andy Hullender at info@pulaskicountyfleamarket.com or call 540-674-2754, ext. 2, and leave a message.”

“If you are a visitor whom is saddened that you will be unable to bite into a delicious Lion Dog, the club will be hosting a social-distancing friendly Lion Dog Drive Thru on June 5 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pre-orders are encouraged but not required. Onsite orders will be limited to 10 Lion Dogs. Pre-order menu will be added soon.”

