Pulaski County Board of Supervisors kicks off litter clean-up campaign

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors is kicking off a litter clean-up campaign, asking civic groups, churches, businesses and individuals to participate in a year-long Adopt-A-Spot Campaign to assist in keeping our county beautiful by picking up trash and litter.

A county wide clean-up on Saturday, April 10, 2021, will kick off the campaign. Supervisors will be giving out bags, gloves, vests, etc. for use in pick up from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a. m. Sites are listed below:

Ingles District

Snowville Ruritan, 4867 Lead Mine Road, Hiwassee

Walmart, 5225 Alexander Road, Dublin

Cloyd District

Walmart, 7373 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Fairlawn

New River Valley Fairgrounds, 5581 Fair Grounds Circle, Dublin

Draper District

Draper Park, 3165 Old Greenbrier Road, Draper

Massie District

Magic Mart Plaza, 1000 Memorial Drive, Pulaski

Robinson District

Robinson Tract Community Center, 4443 Robinson Tract Road, Pulaski

The process is simple. Bags of trash can be left on the road where picked up or put out with weekly trash collection for PSA to pick up. Participants are requested to post their picture along with trash bags and items picked up to social media on the Clean Community Facebook page, using the hashtag #cleancommunitycouncil, #cleanup, #pulaskicountyis to help us account for results. Results are also requested to be emailed to Cheryl Farris cfarris@pulaskicounty.org to be counted. Certificates will be awarded to all who participate and turn in their contact information.

Groups and individuals will be offered the opportunity to Adopt-A-Spot and keep that spot, road, neighborhood, etc. clean for a year. Those who volunteer to participate will receive an Adopt-A-Spot sign to put up at their spot or area with their name or logo, and at the end of the year, will receive a Visa gift card. There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize of $750.00, $500.00, and $250.00 at the end of the campaign. Certificates of appreciation will also be presented to all individuals and/or groups that participate and submit contact information. If individuals are tracking their community service, they can submit hours to be listed on their personalized certificate. Adopt-A-Spots will be renewed on an annual basis.

Pulaski County will provide bags, gloves, and vests to groups for use at any time. These will be available along with the Adopt-A-Spot signs at the County Administration office. If you would like to participate but do not have a site in mind, Pulaski County will provide suggestions. Cheryl Farris will be the contact at cfarris@pulaskicounty.org or (540) 980-7705 or Laura Walters lwalters@pulaskicounty.org or (540) 230-6272.

Written by: Editor on April 2, 2021.

Comments

comments