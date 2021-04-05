Poor Boys celebrate reopening

By WILLIAM PAINE

As the clock struck noon Tuesday, Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins held an enormous pair of scissors and stood poised to cut the bright red ribbon provided by the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting ceremony was meant to celebrate the reopening of Poor Boys Produce, a well-loved business in town, which has recently undergone extensive remodeling.

Poor Boys owners, Shannon Collins and Blake Le, lined up in front of a crowd of customers, friends, town employees and row after row of pansies on display to do the deed.

“I just want to thank everybody in the community,” said Collins. “They’ve shown us so much support already. I want to thank everyone who came today and even those who couldn’t make it. Let’s get this season going. Hopefully everything is going to run smoothly and 2021 is going to be better than 2020.”

Collins last statement was followed by a murmur of agreement from the crowd. Collins then cut the ribbon and a hearty cheer rose from those gathered for this occasion.

Afterward, the crowd broke apart to either peruse through the pansies, dianthus’s, irises and ferns on display or else headed inside to check out the huge variety of produce, jams, jellies, honey and other items for sale.

Poor Boys closed for a couple of months in the winter and this was when major remodeling occurred.

“It was three months in the making,” said Blake Le. “Our good friend Greg Brown was our main man for doing the renovations. We couldn’t have done it without him and we’re just happy to be open finally. We really are.”

“It’s a completely different look,” said Collins. “It’s a Dolly (Parton) inspired theme.”

“It will be a mini Dolly museum by the end of the year, hopefully,” said Le.

“We’ve got to keep working on it,” said Collins. “We’ve got two guitars right now. Both are signed by Dolly. This fellow (Blake) pulled some strings and got me one for my birthday.”

Only one of these guitars is currently on display but before long both guitars, signed by the iconic country singer, will be on display at Poor Boys Produce.

Their dedication to Dolly doesn’t end with décor. On their recent visit to Nashville Blake Le had a stylized image of Dolly Parton tattooed on his forearm.

Apart from Dolly, the renovation is said to give Poor Boys much more room for Poor Boys Produce products.

“We’ve pretty much doubled our capacity from what we could carry before,” said Le.

“We’ll have lots more fresh vegetables,” said Collins. “All kinds of vegetables and if we don’t have it, we’ll be getting it. We try to update and get new stuff and different stuff at all times.”

More plants, like petunias, are growing in the greenhouse and will soon be available for purchase.

After the ribbon cutting, both Collins and Le busied themselves by passing out a sweet snack that they have recently become known for … macarons.

“They’re super popular,” said Collins.

“They’ve totally exploded,” said Le, who bakes most of the macarons in a variety of styles and flavors.

But why macarons?

“They’re my favorite desert,” Le admitted. “Anytime we’re in a city, I look for a pastry shop that sells macarons and I can never find them back here and if I find them, they’re not that great. So we’re making them ourselves and we’re in the process of getting our kitchen certified and then make it a completely other business going on. Hopefully, it can be a new business that can grow out of this.”

We could see it. Word has it people line up before Poor Boys Produce in opens, so as to get the latest flavor of macaron before they are sold out, which often happens before noon.

Poor Boys Produce is located at 303 5th Street NE (Route 11 at the intersection of Edge Hill Drive) in Pulaski.

