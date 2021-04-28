Police seize almost quarter pound of meth

McCOY — An Elliston man and two Radford women arrested at McCoy Friday are alleged to have had almost a quarter pound of methamphetamine in their possession.

According to a press release from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Zachary R. Moran, 25, Ashley D. Poff, 33, and Elizabeth N. Hinkley, 28, were arrested after deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located the suspect vehicle, which was occupied by Moran, Poff and Hinkley. Following a brief interaction the department’s narcotics K9 unit was requested to respond.

Police say a search of the vehicle was conducted after the narcotics dog “alerted” to the potential of narcotics inside. The search turned up an illegal firearm, almost a quarter pound of methamphetamine, heroin, narcotics distribution equipment and what appears in photographs to be over $600 in cash.

