By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Attention pchs class of 2021!

The deadline for applications and essays for the 2021 Pulaski County Proud Scholarship is this week, but not a single application has been received.

According to Pulaski Community Partners Coalition (PCPC), which voted Wednesday to take on the scholarship as an annual project, the value of the original $500 award has been increased to $1,600.

“We had a member of PCPC make an anonymous donation of $500 to match the existing scholarship amount. That individual then challenged PCPC to match their contribution with an additional $500 from our coalition. Since that time, we’ve had two additional members of our group make contributions to bring us up to the $1,600 amount,” said PCPC spokesman Mike Wade.

He said PCPC hopes to continue growing the program, with a long-term goal of developing a scholarship capable of fully supporting a four-year education for a Pulaski County student.

Those wishing to contribute to the scholarship can do send donations to PCPC, Attn: Sally Warburton, Treasurer, 60 3rd Street NW, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Students interested in receiving the 2021 scholarship must write and submit an essay of 750 words or less on why they are proud to be from Pulaski County. Essays must be typed with a serif font such as Times New Roman, be double-spaced, and have one-inch margins.

The essay and a printed and completed copy of the application cover sheet, available at mwade@nrvcs.org, should be mailed to Pulaski County Proud Scholarship Program, c/o Tiffany Norman, Pulaski County Health Department, 170 4th St. NW, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Entries must be postmarked by this Friday, April 16.

Questions can be directed to Norman at tiffany.norman@vdh.virginia.gov or 540-585-3316.

Only high school seniors are eligible. The winner will be announced at the Pulaski County High School Awards Assembly in May.

