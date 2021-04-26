Pavan recognized as ‘Harmony Hero’

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County High School agriculture teacher Carley Pavan was recognized this week as a “Harmony Hero” for her efforts in creating an outdoor, ADA-compliant sensory learning classroom experience for students. Her emphasis in the project was to bring back the community’s ecosystem with an emphasis on monarch butterfly protection.

The Harmony Hero Award Program is part of EarthKind’s 2021 Year of the Monarch national initiative. After a rigorous nomination and selection process, the nation’s leading plant based pest prevention brand recognizes one K-12 teacher across the nation each month who is committed to implementing eco-education initiatives into their curriculum, with the focus on getting kids outdoors and connected to nature at an impressionable age.

“We are so proud of Mrs. Pavan for being recognized as the EarthKind Harmony Hero for the month of April,” Megan Atkinson, PC Director of CTE and the Governor’s STEM Academy said. “It’s rare that a project-based learning experience can meet the need of so many, but that’s what is special about the Sensory Trail. We have Agriculture students putting their knowledge into practice while incorporating Carpentry, Welding, Engineering, Biology, Fine Arts, Life Sciences and Special Education content. Her students are getting a chance to make the world a better place and students of all ages and abilities will get to benefit from this project.”

Each teacher recognized through the program will receive complimentary in-service training from an entomologist (a person who studies or is an expert in the branch of zoology concerned with insects) on IPM practices for their school, helping them become healthier and safer places.

Award winners also receive sustainable product essentials for eco-education and outdoor adventures. Each winner is also eligible for the grand prize, which includes sending the teacher and three guests on an all-expense paid trip to Mexico, currently scheduled for March 2022, to visit the Kingdom of Monarchs habitat. There they will witness the amazing migration of millions of butterflies.

