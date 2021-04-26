Parole board grants Griffith appointment

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith will get to meet with a member of Virginia’s parole board regarding the upcoming parole hearing of Stephen Matteson Epperly.

Griffith said he and two key players in the prosecution of Epperly have an appointment to meet with a parole board representative May 26. Although Epperly’s parole hearing is May 17, Griffith said he was assured no decision would be made on whether to grant Epperly parole until after the May 26 meeting.

Griffith will be accompanied by Everett Shockley, who successfully prosecuted Epperly in the early 1980s, and former Virginia State Trooper C.A. “Austin” Hall, who headed up the investigation into the death of Gina Renee Hall.

Hall went missing in June 1980 during a visit to a nightclub at the Blacksburg Marriott. Epperly says Hall voluntarily accompanied him to a home at Claytor Lake, but Hall’s family contends he abducted her.

Epperly was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for beating Hall to death at the lake house, but he has insisted he is innocent. Hall’s remains have never been found, making the case one of only a handful of successful murder prosecutions without a body to prove the victim’s death.

Although there is no parole in Virginia now, Epperly was convicted prior to its abolishment in 1985.

