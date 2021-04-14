Park forest gets health, safety boost

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Around a dozen people recently spent an afternoon at Randolph Park using “good fire” to conduct a controlled burn of about 28 acres of forestland within the park.

Brad Wright, Pulaski County emergency management coordinator, said controlled burns have been conducted annually in the park for three to four years. “Good fire is putting fire on the ground under the right conditions rather than under the terms of Mother Nature,” he said.

The burns help prevent the spread of invasive plant species and improve plant diversity and overall health of the forest; encourage the growth of grasses and other low-growing vegetation for wildlife grazing; eliminate the buildup of leaf debris on the forest floor so wildfires don’t take hold and spread, and — in this case — to open up sight distances so as to eliminate hiding spots and improve safety for those using the park.

The fire was started with drip torches in the low-lying areas of the forest bordering the railroad tracks and a cattle farm. Drip torches contain a mixture of about 80% diesel fuel and 20% gasoline. The fire is dripped onto the ground.

The low-lying flames then burned east, traveling up hill toward the parking lot at the Dublin High School picnic shelter. The burn was concluded along the fence line at the county industrial park.

