NRCC’s Dao recognized with scholarship

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

New River Community College student Elana Dao has been selected as the a 2021 New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar, which will result in her receiving a $1,250 scholarship from that organization.

Dao was selected based on the scored she earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition. More than 2,000 applications were received. Dao was the top scoring student from Virginia.

The scholarship is set to support students in associate degree granting institutions who plan to enter the workforce upon completion of a degree or certificate on a national scale. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) international honor society.

All award winners will be recognized by the New Century Workforce Pathway Scholars in a video during the Association of Community College Trustees’ (ACCT) Leadership Congress.

Dao, a resident of Pearisburg, is working on an associate degree in business management and a career studies certificate in human resource practices. Her plans are to continue living in Giles County after graduation and eventually open her own salon.

She serves her community by volunteering at a local animal shelter and helping with Operation Christmas Child by Samaritan’s Purse. Dao is also an NRCC Access to Community College Education (ACCE) student. ACCE is a program that provides free tuition to NRCC in exchange for local community service and a minimum grade requirement.

Written by: Editor on April 28, 2021.

