NRCC announces virtual art exhibition

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwestimes.com

New River Community College is currently accepting artwork submissions for a virtual exhibit that will be displayed online July 26 through Oct. 31, 2021. NRCC is partnering with an international exhibition for this project to bring attention to the environment.

The exhibit is entitled “Extraction: Art of the Edge of the Abyss,” and is described as a multimedia, multi-venue, cross-border art intervention that will investigate the extractive industry in all its forms.

Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss is a global coalition of artists and creators committed to “shining a light” on mining, drilling and the “reckless plundering and exploitation of fresh water, fertile soil, timber, marine life” and other resources across the globe.

