NRCC announces in-person ceremony for graduates in May

New River Community College will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for graduates from the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years in May.

Based on recent capacity guidance from the Governor’s office regarding college commencement events, graduates will be able to walk across the stage this spring to receive their diplomas. NRCC will hold three separate ceremonies for graduates within their specific programs to ensure that all aspects of state guidance are followed.

The associate degree nursing ceremony for spring 2020 and spring 2021 graduates and practical nursing summer 2020 graduates will be held on Wednesday, May 12 at 6 p.m. Students in the division of arts and sciences for fall 2019, spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, spring 2021, and summer 2021 will be honored on Friday, May 14 at 5 p.m. Students in the division of business and technologies for fall 2019, spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, spring 2021, and summer 2021 will be honored on Friday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are so grateful that it will be possible to honor our graduates in person in this year!” said NRCC President Pat Huber. “While we know this is not our typical campus graduation celebration with family and friends, we hope that students will enjoy the opportunity to walk across the stage this year and receive the recognition that they so greatly deserve.”

Due to space limitations, only graduates and faculty will be permitted to attend their designated ceremony. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed by those attending the ceremonies, including physical distancing and face mask requirements for every participant. The three ceremonies will be livestreamed for family, friends, and others to view off-campus.

Additional details and the Graduate RSVP Form are available online at www.nr.edu/students/graduation.php. This information also is available at the “2021 Graduation Information” link on the main webpage, www.nr.edu. Students who may have questions about graduation requirements or graduation applications can contact NRCC Admissions and Records Office at admissions@nr.edu or (540)674-3603 for more information.

