By WILLIAM PAINE

Registration for the fall 2021 semester at New River Community College is now open to new and returning students.

The fall 2021 semester will include significantly more traditional in-person course offerings than were possible in the fall of 2020.

The fall 2021 semester includes courses in more than 90 degree, diploma and certificate programs, as well as short-term workforce development offerings. The traditional 14-week fall semester begins Aug. 23. NRCC will also offer 10-week and 7-week sessions this fall. The 10-week session begins Sept. 22. The first seven-week session begins Aug. 23, and the second seven-week session begins Oct. 12.

Students who need financial assistance to help cover the cost of tuition have many options, including new G3 and Re-Employing Virginians (REV) funding for certain programs. REV funds are available to qualifying Virginia residents who have lost their full- or part-time job due to COVID-19 and who filed a claim for unemployment benefits on or after Aug. 1, 2020.

The G3 program is a tuition assistance program for Virginia residents who qualify for in-state tuition and whose family income falls below an identified threshold and who enroll in designated programs leading to jobs in high-demand fields. Specific information about these funding options can be found at

www.nr.edu/G3 and www.nr.edu/REV.

Information for new students is available at www.nr.edu/admissions/register.php or may be obtained by contacting the NRCC Advising Center at (540) 674-3609 or advising@nr.edu.

Summer 2021 class registration is also open to those who need to catch up on class or who want to plan to get ahead in their program of study or for those students who want to take classes that can

transfer to their four-year college or university in the fall.

Currently more than 170 classes are scheduled at NRCC this summer including transfer classes in art, biology, chemistry, economics, English, history, math, music, psychology, religion and many more.

The full summer schedule can be found at www.nr.edu/schedule/. The 10-week summer session and first five-week summer session begins May 20, and the second five-week session begins June 25.

Short term workforce development offerings have varying start dates in the summer and fall. Specific information about these offerings is available at www.nr.edu/fastforward/.

