New River Health District Thursday began transitioning into Phase 2 of administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

Under Phase 2, anyone age 16 and older who lives or works in the district is eligible to get the vaccine. The district targeted college students in the initial transition, but is opening fully to Phase 2 this week.

“We continue to vaccinate people in Phases 1a and 1b,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, district director. “We have reached out to all who were registered and to major employee groups in those phases. We are at the point where we have openings in the schedule and can move to the next phase.

“You still need to make an appointment to receive the vaccine,” Bissell said, “as vaccine demand continues to be greater than our supply.”

The health district is continuing to use the Everbridge automated scheduling system and the Vaccine Scheduling Center at 540-838-8222 to make vaccine appointments. Online links will be added to the website as soon as possible to allow individuals to schedule appointments.

“This will allow us to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” Bissell added.

Those in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 or who have another illness with a fever are not eligible for a vaccine until the conditions are resolved. Those who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive a vaccine until 90 days after treatment. Those who have had a vaccine within the last 14 days should wait to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine until 14 days have elapsed since their other vaccination.

All New River Valley residents are encouraged to see the latest vaccine information at www.NRVRoadtoWellness.com. For general COVID-19 questions, call 540-267-8240.

