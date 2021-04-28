Northam declares April as Highway Safety Month

By DAVID GRAVELY

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has proclaimed April as Highway Safety Month throughout the Commonwealth as is urging all Virginians to help prevent injuries and fatalities on Virginia’s roadways.

In addition to making the official proclamation, Northam is also directing his Executive Leadership Team on Highway Safety to highlight the importance of seat blet use in reducing the number of unrestrained crashes and saving lives.

“Whether you are crossing the street, on a bike or behind the wheel, we all have a responsibility to make conscious decisions that will keep our highways safe and prevent injuries and fatalities,” Northam said. “Dangerous behaviors like distracted driving, speeding and not wearing a seat belt puts you and others at serious risk. Highway Safety Month serves an important opportunity to recommit to our shared goal of achieving zero deaths on Virginia’s roadways.”

During 2020, even with a significant decline in traffic volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 343 reported traffic fatalities who were not wearing their seat belts when killed in crashes on Virginia roadways. This represents a 13% increase compared to the 304 fatalities in 2019.

The Executive Leadership Team on Highway Safety is made up of members and representatives from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, departments of Health, Education and Transportation and Virginia State Police. It is led by the Secretary of Transportation and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. The group is charged with reducing serious injuries and fatalities on Virginia roadways and to drive change in the Commonwealth’s highway safety culture.

“Wearing a seat belt helps prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected from a vehicle during a crash and can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45 percent,” Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine said. “Despite the best efforts of law enforcement and highway safety advocates, it is estimated that more than 1.2 million Virginians choose not to buckle up. We will continue to spread this life-saving message about the importance of seat belts.”

“Virginia’s public safety professionals speak to many families across the Commonwealth every year about the deadly impact of not wearing a seat belt,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said. “These incidents and others like it could have been prevented by drivers and passengers making the right choice to buckle up. Help us save lives on our roadways by always wearing your seat belt and making sure everyone in your vehicle is properly secured.”

