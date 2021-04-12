More than 200 manufacturing jobs to be created in nearby localities

Two major manufacturing firms recently announced their intention to invest millions of dollars in neighboring localities.

Oransi, a Veteran owned air purification company, recently announced that $5.6 million will be invested to establish a manufacturing facility in the Plymouth Building at 113 Corporate Drive in the City of Radford.

This operation is set to focus on developing and manufacturing the company’s air purifiers for consumers, businesses and professionals in the medical fields. It is said that Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for this project, which is estimated to create 101 new jobs. Oransi is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and managed by a team of executives and engineers with decades of experience in air quality.

Oransi was founded in 2009 as an engineer’s quest to find a better indoor air quality solution for the founder’s young asthmatic son. Today, Oransi has evolved to become a leading air purification company that designs some of the most efficient products available on the market.

