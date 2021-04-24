March wins GOP 7th District nomination

By DAVID GRAVELY

GOP hopeful Marie March will represent the Republican party after winning the firehouse primary Saturday in our area. March took over half the votes, with Sherri Blevins and Lowell Bowman splitting the rest.

March will run against a Democratic candidate in the Nov. 2 General Election. Two candidates currently have thrown their name into that hat, Derek Kitts and Tara Orlando. The Democratic party primary will be held June 8.

There were 2,561 total votes cast in this primary, which covered parts or all of Pulaski and Montgomery counties and all of Floyd County.

March took 54% of the total vote with 1,387 in her favor. Blevins received 26% of the vote (660 votes) and Bowman took 20% (514 votes).

Pulaski County recorded 528 votes for March, 246 for Blevins and 189 for Bowman.

Floyd County also went for March with 554 votes. Bowman took 178 votes in that area and Blevins finished with 38 votes.

Montgomery County was the only one that picked Blevins first, where she finished with 376 votes. March was close behind with 305 votes and Bowman took 178 votes.

The Nov. 2 General Election will look to fill the seat vacated by Nick Rush, who announced earlier in the year that he would not seek re-election. He has held the office since November 2011.

