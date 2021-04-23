Mangekian taken into custody

The following information has been released concerning the search for a suspect in and around Pulaski County by Sheriff Mike Worrell.

On April 23, 2021 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Cory Steven Mangekian was located and taken into custody in Radford City, Virginia. A special thanks to Radford City Police Department for their quick response when the suspect was located in their jurisdiction, the Virginia State Police Special Crimes Division, the United States Marshalls Service who verified that the stolen vehicle was in Georgia and to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division for the countless hours working on this case.

A special thanks goes to the citizens, both of Pulaski County and neighboring jurisdictions who contacted our office with information and ultimately located the suspect and stolen vehicle in Radford City. The success of our agency is dependent on the relationship we have with our community, and today, that relationship speaks volumes as we work towards closure for a victim many of you never met. I want to thank each of you for your continued support for my office, but most importantly, for the support you show the men and women serving Pulaski County.

Sheriff Mike Worrell

Written by: Editor on April 23, 2021.

