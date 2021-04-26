Man gets 90 days for sex with minor

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A 2018 sexual relationship between a Pulaski man and a minor female almost a decade younger than him is costing the man 90 days of freedom.

Joshua James Tromblay, 27, pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court this past week to two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He originally was charged with producing and reproducing child pornography — both felonies — but the charges were reduced as part of a plea agreement.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicole Cumberland said the relationship between Tromblay and the female came to the attention of local authorities when the Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed police explicit photographs were being exchanged over the internet between them.

An investigation determined Tromblay and the female were dating and that sexual intercourse had taken place between them.

Defense attorney Mike Barbour referred to the case as unique when compared to most child pornography cases. He said Tromblay and the young girl were involved in a “romantic relationship” that was known to both of their families. He noted the families have been friends for about a decade and wish to remain friends.

As such, Cumberland said neither the female nor her parents want the court to impose an order prohibiting Tromblay from having contact with them.

According to Barbour, Tromblay and the girl, soon to be 18, are no longer together romantically, but they are still friends.

After hearing a summary of the evidence, Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch accepted the plea agreement, which called for Tromblay to receive 12 months on each count. The sentences are to run consecutively for a total of 24 months in jail; however, all but 45 days on each count is suspended, leaving Tromblay with a total of 90 days to serve.

He will be placed on two years of supervised probation upon release from custody.

