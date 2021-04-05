LGHP honors doctors with donations

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

It’s wasn’t Christmas in December, or even Christmas in July, but it was “like Christmas” at Pulaski Adult Day Service & Fall Prevention Center Friday, according to Executive Director Linda Davis.

To culminate Physicians Week at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski, two hospital representatives delivered a load of supplies to the center Friday in honor of LGHP’s physicians and the care they provide to the community.

“The center is such a wonderful resource for people who have someone at home that needs that extra care so they can continue to work,” said Terri Stuart, coordinator of medical staff at the hospital. The center provides day services for adults with disabilities and cognitive impairments, enabling them to live with loved ones, but giving caregivers an opportunity to continue working or receive a break.

“I contacted Linda and she said they were getting ready to try to open back up. I asked if there was anything they specifically needed. She sent me a list and I put it out for the employees and they took care of the rest.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 5, 2021.

Comments

comments