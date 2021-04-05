Last suspect in video brawl arrested

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — The last wanted in connection with a brawl recorded and posted on social media in February has been located.

Corey Steven Johnson, 20, of Ashburn, was processed through New River Valley Regional Jail and released on bond March 19, according to VINE, an online record of nationwide incarcerations.

Johnson is one of 13 suspects charged in connection with a Feb. 22 fight on Fairfax Street in Radford.

Each of the defendants is charged with breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, assault by mob, and two counts each of felony destruction of property and conspiracy to commit destruction of property.

Each is scheduled to appear in Radford City Circuit Court April 23 to advise the court regarding legal representation.

