Larry G. Moye Sr

Larry G. Moye Sr. born April 12, 1947 in Princeton, WV passed Wednesday April 21 at his home.

Long-time resident of Dublin, Va. was most recently a resident of Christiansburg, Va

Larry graduated in 1965 from Dublin High School. In 1974 he joined the Army. In the Army, he worked as a senior electrician and obtained the rank of Sargent before being medically discharged in 1978. Larry attended New River Community College received his associate degree in Electronics Technology; Cum Laude in 1980. After he graduated, he worked for Inland Motor Company in Radford.

Preceded in his passing are Larry’s parents Vergil and Beatrice Wills Moye and his sister, Karan Moye Harrison.

Larry is survived by his wife Renee which he married on June 3, 1978. Larry is also survived by his children.

Daughter, Tammy Susak and Randy Shook of Ohio; sons, Larry G, Moye Jr. of Virginia; Randy and Laurie Moye of North Carolina; Russell and Chrystal Moye of Virginia; Stephen and Jennifer Moye of Georgia; Ronald Moye of North Carolina; 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sisters, Sharon Moye Cupp of Virginia; Shelby Moye Pauley of Virginia; brother, David and Jessie Moye of Virginia; Larry also has numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Monday, April 26 at 1:45 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Rd. in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the Disable American Veterans nonprofit organization at www.dav.org

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

