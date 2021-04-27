July hearing set for Mangekian

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A July preliminary hearing has been set for a man charged with murdering his mother in Fairlawn last week.

Cory Stephen Mangekian, 26, was arrested in Radford Friday in the death of 60-year-old Sandra Lee Mangekian. The woman’s body was found inside her 6711 Oxford Ave. home in Fairlawn about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Court records indicate the offense occurred April 20.

Radford attorney Jimmy Turk is representing Cory Mangekian on charges of first-degree murder, unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary with intent to commit a felony, and auto theft.

A 1 p.m. July 19 preliminary hearing is set in Pulaski County General District Court to determine whether enough evidence exists to send the charges to a grand jury.

Meanwhile, Mangekian is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. Court records list his address as “unknown.” Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said he is a former resident of Florida and New Hampshire, and most recently lived in Texas, where he listed himself as homeless.

Police allege Mangekian killed his mother, then took her vehicle, a firearm and ammunition and went to an unoccupied residence in Fairlawn. There, he allegedly burglarized the residence and stole a 2013 Infinity SUV parked there.

A citizen tip led to the suspect being arrested at Food Lion on Tyler Avenue in Radford just after noon Friday. However, police say U.S. Marshal Service confirmed the Infinity SUV was in Georgia at some point between the alleged crime and his arrest.

Authorities have declined to release further details of the case.

