Joseph Simon Cook

Joseph Simon Cook, of Wytheville, VA, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. He was born January 6, 1958 in Wytheville VA, the son of the late James T. and Ida Mae Brown Cook.

Joseph was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by two daughters Tabitha (Walter) Kennard, of Wytheville, and Jessica Elaine (Donzell) Meadows, of Roanoke, VA; two brothers, Harvey (Frances) Cook, and Walter Cook, of Wytheville, four sisters, Lena (Charles) Penn, Mary Davis, Maggie Brown, and Shirley Cook all of Wytheville; four grandchildren Xavier Simon Kennard, Darsaun Barlow, Matyas James Kennard, Jezell Barlow, a special friend of many years Wanda Meadows and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday April 5, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Barnett Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Brown officiating. COVID-19 restrictions will be strictly followed.

Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

