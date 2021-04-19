Hoe and Hope and Dan Callahan get their bricks

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Friday saw two new additions to the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum’s brick garden, as bricks honoring both the Hoe and Hope Garden Club and the late Dan Callahan were installed.

The brick honoring the Hoe and Hope Garden Club was the first to be put in place, as six ladies who are members of the club came to oversee the operation.

The Hoe and Hope Garden Club was established way back in 1947 with Mrs. Anne Wallace, who is pictured, as one of its original members as well as a one-time president of the organization. In the past, the garden club judged flower shows in Roanoke as part of their service to the community. Today, the group has monthly meetings on various garden or flower related topics, enjoys visiting wineries and serves the town by tending flower beds both at the Ratcliffe Transportation Museum and at the Fine Arts Center.

The Hoe and Hope Garden Club’s careful maintenance of the Ratcliffe Museum’s property is what prompted the board to donate the brick in the club’s honor.

“The Garden Club is feels real honored to be having a brick laid in our honor today,” said Mary Beth Glenn, current president of the club. “We have been helping to clean out the gardens downtown, in the garden here at the Ratcliffe and also behind the Fine Art Center and that’s kind of our project for the community. If any past members of the of the Hoe and Hope Garden Club have notebooks containing the club’s past programs and history, we would love to obtain them for our archives.”

The second brick was installed in honor of “Dan Callahan, Longtime Voice of the Cougars.”

“Dan Callahan was the Founder of the Touchdown Club and was one of the main reasons for getting Joel Hicks to come to Pulaski County to coach,” said Ratcliffe museum board member, John Hawley. “And he used to write for The Southwest Times.”

“When Dan started as a sports writer for The Southwest Times, he actually covered the Dublin Dukes and there’s been no Dublin Dukes since 1973,” said Jeff Worrell, president of the Ratcliffe board. “He was covering local football before there was a Pulaski County High School.”

“He was a West Virginian,” said I.

“Nothing we can do about that!” Worrell retorted.

“He never let me forget when I wore my Virginia Tech hat, “ said Hawley. “He never let me forget how West Virginia beat up on Tech all the time.”

“Like John said, he absolutely was the voice of the Cougars from their inception up until this past year,” said Worrell. “If it was Cougar football, it was Dan.”

“The Cougars was so much of him and probably he helped make that program as much as anybody did,” said Hawley.

The bricks, which normally cost $100, were donated by the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum board. Even so, the brick garden is said to be one of the most effective means of raising funds for the museum. There are approximately 300 dedicated bricks so far in the museum’s brick garden.

