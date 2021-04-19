Hitting the century mark with our Neighbor Dr. Jim Paine

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

There’s a lot to say about someone’s life when they lived for the duration of an entire century, especially when that person is your father.

Last Tuesday, Albert James Paine Sr., my father, turned 100 years old. I can’t say I took it for granted that dad would reach the century mark but I can’t claim to be astonished either. After all, I skied with him a month before he turned 95, though that marked the last time we hit the slopes together.

I took a video of him skiing down Cupp Run, an expert slope at Snowshoe ski resort, on his 95th birthday and captured the instant when an out of control snowboarder crashed into him. The kid was sorry and dad, as is typical, didn’t make a fuss but instead continued skiing to the bottom of the hill.

A.J. (Jim) Paine was born 100 years ago last Tuesday in Wellsburg, West Virginia. His dad, Albert Winslow Paine, a native of California, had moved there after serving in the U.S. Army’s 1st Gas Regiment in the first world war.

John Oliver Winslow Paine, my dad’s grandfather, served four years in the Union Army during the Civil War and is said to be a descendent of one of the passengers on the Mayflower. Captain John Oliver Winslow Paine was born in Maine but moved to southern California after the war, where he took up the practice of law.

The family moved to Ripley, West Virginia, soon after my dad was born. My grandfather, who was simply referred to as “The Colonel,” reflecting his Army rank, worked for the WV State Road Commission after the war. Following a promotion as the Maintenance Engineer for Parkersburg District, the family moved to that city and that’s where dad spent most of his youth.

I asked dad if he played outside a lot as a kid.

“Of course the kids played outside … What do you think,” said he. “We didn’t have the problems that we do today with people shooting each other. At least we didn’t know about it because we didn’t have all that media back then.”

As a member of the Sea Scouts in Parkersburg, he and others in his troop built a small paddle wheeler that they ran to Blennerhassett Island and back. Even before that, Jim Paine earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Another promotion to Chief Engineer led The Colonel to move his wife, dad and his sister Jean to Huntington in 1930.

“Even though it was during the depression it was a pretty active place then, bustling with people and department stores,” said Jim Paine. “There were about 82,000 people at Huntington at that time. Now there are about 45,000.”

During his teenage years, Paine sometimes accompanied his father on his work projects. Before this dad was planning to be an engineer.

“Dad brought me to a little town, I guess to observe and I worked on a chain gang, which is a surveying gang,” he remembered. “I got to know this doctor, whose garage apartment I was staying in, real well.

He was a guy who was out all hours of the night and he didn’t charge a lot of people. His fee for an office visit was 50 cents. I guess I admired the way he did things and I kind of thought I’d like to do the same thing.”

By 1936, they had moved back to Parkersburg, where dad graduated from high school. Jim Paine started school at age five and by the summer of 1939, he had finished his first year attending a junior college in the San Diego area. He was staying with relatives in California, but had to get back home to West Virginia.

“I first bought an old Indian motorcycle for 110 bucks,” Paine recounted. “It wasn’t running and the guy was going to fix it for me. Then my uncle talked me out of crossing the country on that motorcycle. The guy who sold me the motorcycle had an old Model A Ford there and he traded me the motorcycle for the Ford. He told me it had a cracked block but anyway it got me back across the country. There weren’t any interstates and all the roads weren’t even paved all the way across in 1939. One memorable occasion is that they were having a gas war in Illinois and I got premium gas for seven cents a gallon.”

Jim Paine went on to attend Marietta College in Ohio for a year and it was here that he took advantage of a federal program that offered cost free flying lessons to college students. In 1940, he earned his pilot’s license.

Why did he want to learn to fly?

“Birds fly don’t they,” he retorted and I offered no refute.

Jim Paine continued his education at WVU, where he graduated in 1942. That same year he started medical school at WVU.

“Then the Army came along and put us in the Army in medical school,” he said. “When you graduated from Medical School you went into the Army as a doctor.”

The Army sent him to the Aleutian Islands, where he spent the next 19 months.

“The island is only 3 miles long and a mile wide,” he said. “There was an airstrip and a hospital and a woman behind every tree. That’s right. There’s no trees up there, that was the problem.”

Returning stateside, Jim Paine spent the next four years in residency mostly in Richmond, where he met my mother Bea Paine who was a nurse in his operating room. The couple married Dec. 10, 1949.

In 1950, Doctor A. James Paine found work in Charleston. Not long after, he was offered a more lucrative position working at the Bluefield Sanitarium, which was the hospital in Bluefield, West Virginia. They moved to Bluefield in Jan. 1952.

“Bluefield was real active … like a big city in those days,” he recounted. “We had everything here. All kinds of industry like National Electric Coil, West Virginia Armature, Bluefield Supply with all its branches and the hospital. All that’s gone now. There were about 25,000 people when we first came here and now we’re having a time keeping 10,000 here.”

Dr. Paine’s specialty was Ear, Nose and Throat. He was among the first doctor in his time to use a microscope to perform ear surgeries. By the mid 1950s he was the only E.N.T. Doctor in Bluefield and this remained the case until 1982, when two ENT doctors came to town.

Jim and Bea Paine had five children, Teresa, Pam, Jim (Jr.), John and some years later, myself. Dad’s nephew, Rick Parsons is also considered to be one of the brood.

All of us grew up snow skiing, which was unusual for an Appalachian family in the mid twentieth century.

In 1958, a fellow from New England, who owned the King Tut Drive In, opened the Bald Knob Ski Resort on Flat Top Mountain, across the interstate from present day Winter Place. It closed after a couple of years but the hunger to ski remained undiminished in the Paine family. Each winter in the 1960s Bea and Jim Paine took the family on ski vacations, first to New England and eventually across the continent to Colorado to keep their ski habit going.

“Wanna Ski, Gotta Ski,” became the family’s rallying cry.

“I was going to buy a place in Colorado and about that time Tom Brigham had started a ski place in North Carolina and I thought heck I’ll just go down there instead of out west,” said dad.

Soon we were all spending weekends at Sugar Mountain and when Brigham announced that he would be opening another ski resort in West Virginia, dad was very much interested.

“In April of 1973 we went up to Slatyfork, WV,” he recounted. “We started up the mountain and it started to rain. We got to the top of the mountain it was snowing to beat the band. That convinced us and we agreed to buy into it.”

In all, there were 28 investors who agreed to put money into building Snowshoe Mountain Resort. Apparently, not all of these investors actually put their money where their mouths were and Snowshoe corporation went bankrupt that first year.

Despite this setback, the resort was revived and the Paine family has been going to Snowshoe ever since. In 1981, dad built a geodesic dome at Snowshoe, so the family would have a place to stay on those ski trips.

“I just liked the idea of having a big living room with the ceiling way up high and I just thought that was great and you could put all the rooms and stuff that you could put in a regular house, so we just built the thing,” he recounted.

Dad also had other notable hobbies including flying, a passion he rekindled after befriending an old “wing walker” named Wilson Dunn. By the mid 1970s my mother and two brothers all had earned their pilot’s license.

Those who reach the 100 year mark are invariably asked, “What’s the secret to longevity?”

“The only secret we had is that we got into running and ran for many years,” said dad.

His weekday routine consisted of getting up before sunrise and running seven miles before going to the operating room at 7:30 a.m. By one o’clock or so he would be seeing patients at his office and would generally stay there until returning home at around 7:30 p.m. or even later.

Three of the five days of surgery were dedicated to tonsillectomies. As a result, most anyone who had their tonsils removed in the greater Bluefield area, had them removed by my father during this time.

“I never heard anyone I took tonsils out to complain that they didn’t benefit from it,” he said.

Jim Paine built a new office building for his practice in 1976 and treated his patients there until 2000. For the next five years he worked three days a week with his son, Jim Paine Jr., at his offices in Beckley. In 2005, at the age of 85, dad retired. Having spent more than 50 years as a medical doctor, dad has seen a lot of changes.

“I think the worst part of it is the inflation,” he said. “The cost of medicine is just outrageous and really no one can afford it anymore. You go bankrupt trying to pay for medical care nowadays.”

Thanks to my father, the Paine family has been imbued with certain unique qualities. It is likely that a certain independence of thought or non-conformity is among those traits, which the Paine children all share.

Another one is a love of dogs. We grew up with dogs and specifically boxer dogs. Through the years, the Paine family has had no less than 10 boxer dogs in succession and every one of them was given the name Duke.

I told dad that most people tend to change the name from one dog to the next.

“I didn’t know that or I would have changed the name,” he replied.

Yes, his is a very wry sense of humor.

They still own a boxer dog too, but this one is female, so they decided to call her Maggie instead of Duke.

Today mother and father still live together in the mid-century modern house they built in Bluefield WV in 1964. The house was known for having several trees growing through the outer edge of the roof as well its unique rows of stained glass windows.

Jim and Bea Paine celebrated 70 years of marriage the December before last and are still happily married.

Written by: Editor on April 19, 2021.

Comments

comments