Herman Darrell Brown

Herman Darrell Brown, age 81, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Darrell was a newspaper carrier for the Southwest times for a period of 9 years from 1949 to 1958. Darrell was a graduate of Pulaski High School (class of 1958).

