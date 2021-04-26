Goodyear Blimp moors at NRV last week

BY WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Many readers saw the famous Goodyear Blimp floating majestically in the skies above the New River Valley earlier in the week and wondered what brought it here.

“They come by here every now and then,” said Bob Atkins, Director of the New River Valley Airport. “They were down the south for a football game or some such and they were heading back to Akron, Ohio. They had a weather problem up there, so they just stopped here and waited it out.”

Blimps are a singular form of aircraft that travel much … much slower than airplanes. Bob figures it takes the Goodyear blimp about seven hours to travel back to its home base in Akron from the NRV Airport. Bob’s single engine 1962 era Cessna 210 could make the same trip in an hour and 20 minutes.

Poor weather conditions are also more of a concern when traveling by blimp.

“When it’s snowing and sleeting, you’ve got a whole lot of area there that can be covered and whole lot of weight can be added quickly,” Atkins explained. “So, they came in Tuesday and left on Thursday when the weather cleared.”

The Goodyear Blimp doesn’t travel alone when it makes it appearances at sporting events and other large gatherings. An 18-wheel truck follows it where ever it goes, along with another truck that carries the blimp’s moorings.

The airport sells the blimp fuel but does not charge a fee for mooring there, as Bob Adkins figures it brings some well-deserved attention to the NRV Airport.

“There’s a lot of people who live around the area that honestly don’t know the airport exists,” said Adkins. “Sometimes they come and stay long enough that they arrange a mini tour for kids through Thompson Tire, which is a Goodyear dealer.”

The airport continues to interview individuals who are interested in taking over as the NRV Airport manager, as Adkins took over the post on an interim basis.

In the meantime, Adkins is looking to hire line service technicians who fuel the aircraft and do various other tasks around the airfield.

Written by: Editor on April 26, 2021.

