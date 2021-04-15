Glenna Marie White Alley Hurst

Glenna Marie White Alley Hurst, of Laurel, MD and formerly of Pulaski, VA died Saturday, April 10, 2021. She was born in Pulaski County on April 11, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Frank Benjamin White and Georgia Madelene Pagan. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Harry E. Alley, Sr. and Marvin Hurst and by brothers, Ralph White, Sterlin White, Frank White and sisters, Daphene Coffey and Bea Arnold.

She was retired from Jefferson Mills in 1976 and operated Hurst Antiques with her husband, Marvin Hurst until 2010.

Surviving are children Sandra Alley Reed, Jr. (Harry) Alley (Cheryl); step-children Gary Hurst, Wayne (Linda) Hurst, Nancy Hurst; grandchildren Angela Woolverton, Ginger Flinn, Doug Alley, Danielle McMurray, Amanda Alley; seven great-grandchildren; brother and sister Joann Akers and John White.

She had a family that loved her and she them. Thank you, Granny, for all of the ear nibbles. Granny was loved and always happy to see her loved ones.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 12 Noon from Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, VA with Rev. Randall Lawrence officiating. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be made to the Pulaski Daily Bread, P. O. Box 824, Pulaski, VA 24301. The family requests those attending the graveside service follow pandemic protocol by wearing a mask.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

