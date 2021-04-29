George Blair Sanders

George Blair Sanders, 57, of Dublin, VA passed away Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021. He is survived by his wife, loving children Matthew, his girlfriend Ciara as well as Grace and her husband Zac, grandchildren Farmer and Dorothy, and his two sisters Lynn and Kay.

Blair appeared to be a simple man living the life he loved on the farm that he adored but he was so much more than that. He was born in Waynesboro, VA named after his grandfather’s George Raymond Farmer and William Blair Sanders. He lived in Cincinnati, OH as well Fairfield, CT before he came back home to go to school at Virginia Tech. Blair graduated with a degree in Ag Economics and was an active member in his fraternity ATO where he discovered the meaning of true brotherhood. He was loved and respected by actives and alumni and gave an equal or greater amount back in return. After college he came into running the family farm that he loved so very much and became an active member of farming and golf communities alike. Blair was the life of the party, whether it be a tournament at Thorn Spring or having everyone over for a good meal and some laughs, Blair was always the life of the party. Along with being an exceptional cook, his taste in music was second to none and music could always be heard echoing throughout Black Hollow. He became a pioneer in rotational grazing techniques and the farming practices that revolutionized Black Hollow Dairy into a thriving place of life and love. For such a simple man he always put others needs before his own, whether it be working so his kids and grandkids could get away for a little bit or helping a neighbor in need, Blair was always there to help. No words can express how much his presence will be missed, nothing will replace his memory, but the farm and family will continue to thrive because that’s what Blair would have wanted.

The family will be having a celebration of life Sunday afternoon, May 2 at 2 p.m., 3874 Black Hollow Road to celebrate a life well lived by this great man. We ask that in place of flowers donations be made to Pulaski County FFA to further youth involvement in agriculture.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

