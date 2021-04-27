Gary Wayne Horton

Gary Wayne Horton, 60, of Comers Rock Road, Grayson, died Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was the loving husband of Kim Coleman Horton.

Born in Pulaski, July 26, 1960, he was a son of Betty Lou Largen of Pulaski and the late Elwood Crockett Horton. He was a member of Jordan Chapel United Methodist Church. Gary was a long-time teacher and coach who had a passion for working with young people.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two sons, Matthew Hampton Horton and fiancé, Chesley Hash of Baywood, VA and Benjamin Michael Horton of Galax; and one nephew, Andrew Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Debra Horton Kelly, and brother, Michael Horton.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Jordan Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Becky Wheeler officiating. A private burial will take place in the Swan Family Cemetery, Pamplin, VA.

In lieu of flowers, Gary would want his friends and family to support their local high school sporting events in his honor.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

