Frank Roosevelt Conner

Frank Roosevelt Conner, age 86 of Dublin, died peacefully Thursday, April 1, 2021, surrounded by his family at his residence. He was born in Giles County on February 1, 1935 and was the son of the late Ersha Burton Conner and Henry H. Conner. Frank began his law enforcement career in 1959 working for the Department of Corrections at Camp 1. He next joined the Sheriff’s office in 1962. He would become Sheriff in 1978 and hold that position until he retired in 1991. After retiring, he became the first Cougar Assistant Security Officer for Pulaski County High School. He also served on the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors for the Massie District for 16 years. During his time on the Board of Supervisors he served on several committees/boards including New River Valley Resource Authority, New River Valley Regional Jail Authority and Pepper’s Ferry Wastewater Treatment Authority to name a few. Frank was a 53-year Mason and member of Henry Clay Lodge #280 A.F.&A.M. in Dublin. He served as Worshipful Master of Virginia May Lodge #38 in Radford, and was a dedicated member of the Kazim Shrine.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Drema Conner: brothers; Clifford Conner, Woody Conner, William “Tommy” Conner: sister; Bonnie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Glorina Fisher Conner of Dublin: sons; Frank R. (Joann) Conner, Jr. of West Chester, PA, and Michael (Ann) Conner of Newbern: daughter; Myra Gay Rasnake of Dublin: brothers; James R. “Buddy” Conner of Richcreek, Sidney Allen (Rosemary) “Doodle” Conner of Carroll County, and Arvin H. Conner: sisters; Donnia, Patsy, and Iva: grandchildren; Alicia Conner, Christopher (Nikki) Conner, Lydia (Nicky) Conner, and Amanda (Clay) Crumpler: great-grandchildren; Kaydence, Camden, Kashden, Bryson, Briella, Brystal, Morgan, and Henry.

The family will receive friends and family Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Pulaski Church of God. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Pulaski Church of God with Derek Hinkley officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery with full military honors, and a Masonic Graveside Committal Service officiated by Henry Clay Lodge will follow. Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Huber, Gray Barnes, Mike Worrell, Jim Davis, Dennis Ritter, Rodney Scott, Joe Levine and Mark Armentrout. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children at donate.lovetorehrescue.org or 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on April 2, 2021.

