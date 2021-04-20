Four nabbed in Pulaski to Grayson pursuit

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

GRAYSON COUNTY — Four Alexandria residents were arrested on weapons and other charges Monday following a pursuit on Interstate 81.

The pursuit started in Pulaski County just before 8 a.m. when Virginia State Police Sgt. D.D. Johnson attempted to stop an Acura determined by radar to be traveling at 99 mph in a 70 mph zone. State Police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch said the Acura refused to stop, thus initiating a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 120 mph.

Crouch said the Acura left the interstate in Wythe County, proceeding through the town of Wytheville and heading south on Route 21 toward Grayson County.

The vehicle came to a stop at the end of Winterplace Lane in Grayson County. At that point, all four occupants fled on foot, Crouch said. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, a perimeter was established and all four suspects were taken into custody over a period of several hours, she noted.

Police determined the Acura was reported stolen in Lynchburg, according to Crouch. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a firearm reported stolen from Lynchburg, she added.

Two adults and two male juveniles from Alexandria were arrested on multiple charges. Identities of the juveniles were not released.

Malikai Robert-Elija Crawford, 21, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of concealed weapon, probation violation, felony eluding police and two counts of reckless driving.

Reyanna Malikia Foreman, 19, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Crawford and Foreman are being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Crouch said the investigation is ongoing.

