FOPC will sponsor stream cleanups

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Friends of Peak Creek already holds two annual cleanups along Peak Creek, but now the nonprofit group is looking to “branch” out by sponsoring other organizations wishing to conduct cleanups of area waterways.

“The two annual Spring and Fall Peak Creek Cleanups have been and will continue to be a keystone service of FOPC; however, some [people] can’t participate due to scheduling conflicts. From time to time we get offers from civic and church groups [wishing] to volunteer, but they have specific dates and times they are available to do so,” states a FOPC press release.

In order to accommodate the needs of such individuals, businesses or organizations, FOPC will sponsor approved cleanups by providing bags, gloves, safety vests, grabbers for picking up debris, etc. to those holding the event.

The cleanups must take place at one of FOPC’s pre-approved locations or consideration will be given to other suggested locations as long as the locations are directly adjacent to a Pulaski County stream.

FOPC’s assistance doesn’t end with providing supplies, however. The group also will conduct a safety briefing with the volunteers and make arrangements for the bags of collected trash to be picked up and disposed of properly.

Email info@friendsofpeakcreek.org for more information.

Those interested in participating in FOPC’s Spring Peak Creek Cleanup can do so by meeting at 41 First St. N.E. (parking lot behind Pulaski Senior Center) at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24.

Following a safety briefing, assignments will be made and supplies distributed to volunteers. Pandemic protocols will be observed. Masks, water and snacks will be provided.

Written by: Editor on April 7, 2021.

